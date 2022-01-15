ECI Extends Ban On Public Rallies, Roadshows In Poll-Bound States Till Jan 22

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday extended ban on public rallies and roadshows in the five poll-bound states till January 22.

The ECI, however, also granted some relaxation to political parties in the states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where assembly elections will be held across seven phases from February 10 till March 7.

“ECI extends ban on physical rallies and roadshows until 22 January, 2022. ECI grants relaxation for the political parties to the extent that indoor meetings of maximum of 300 persons or 50% of the capacity of the hall or the prescribed limit set by SDMA (State Disaster Management Authority),” the Election Commission informed on its official Twitter handle.

“ECI directs political parties to adhere to the provisions of MCC (Model Code of Conduct) and the broad guidelines of COVID. ECI directs State/ District Administration to ensure compliance of all instructions related to MCC and COVID,” it further shared.

Last Saturday, the ECI announced the schedule for assembly polls in the five states and imposed ban on public rallies, roadshows, padayatra, or procession of any kind, till January 15 in view of rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.