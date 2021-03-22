ECI bans bike rallies in poll-bound constituencies 72 hrs before elections

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday banned bike rallies 72 hours before the date of polling and on the polling day in all poll-bound constituencies.

The Commission noticed that in some places bikes are being used by some antisocial elements to intimidate the voters before the poll day and on poll day.

The Commission has considered the above issue and has decided that Bike Rallies shall not be allowed at any place 72 hours before the date of poll and on the Poll day in all election-going constituencies.

Instructions in this regard has been issued to the Chief Electoral Officers of the poll bound states/UT, which is available at ECI’s website: https://eci.gov.in