ECI Announces Fresh Notification For Pipili Bypoll

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued fresh notification for the Pipili bypoll.

As per the notification issued:

26th April 2021 (Monday) – Last day for making nominations

27th April 2021 (Tuesday) – The date of scrutiny of nominations.

29th April 2021 (Thursday) – Last date of withdrawal of candidatures.

13th May 2021 (Thursday) – The Date on which a poll shall if necessary be taken. (7 am-6 pm)

(18th May 2021 [Tuesday] – Date before which the election shall be completed)

Worth mentioning, Pipili bypoll, which was scheduled to be held on April 17, was adjourned by the Returning Officer for the said Assembly Constituency following the death of Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj on April 14, 2021, due to Covid-19.