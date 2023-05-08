EC Seeks Clarification From Congress Chief Over Sonia Gandhi’s ‘Karnataka Sovereignty’ Remark

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Monday issued a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asking to provide clarification and take rectification measures over Sonia Gandhi’s ‘Karnataka sovereignty’ remark.

The Congress party on Saturday, after Sonia Gandhi’s poll rally in Hubbali, tweeted, “CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas: The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka’s reputation, sovereignty or integrity.

“The Commission received a complaint dated 8th May, 2023 submitted by the leaders of BJP, Bhupender Yadav, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Tarun Chugh, Anil Baluni and Om Pathak…According to the complaint made by BJP, the above tweet is violative of the mandatory oath undertaken by the political parties under section 29A (5) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 at the time of registration,” said the poll panel.

The Congress drew flak for its tweet from BJP who asked the poll body to derecognise the grand old party, adding that she is heading the ‘tukde-tukde’ gang

The 224-member Karnataka assembly will undergo polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

The poll body has also issued a notice to Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party president Nalin Kumar Kateel based on a complaint it received from Congress that the incumbent saffron party in the state published an advertisement on May 8, making some specific claims about the Congress party.