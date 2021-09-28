EC Reviews Schedule For By Polls In Parliamentary/Assembly Constituencies Of Various States

New Delhi: The Commission has reviewed the situations related to the pandemic, flood, festivals, cold conditions in certain regions, feedback from concerned States/UT and taken into consideration all facts and circumstances and it has decided to hold bye-elections to fill vacancies in three (3) Parliamentary Constituencies of UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and thirty (30) vacancies in Assembly Constituencies of various States.

The Commission has decided to hold these bye-elections to fill vacancies and has fixed the dates of poll events as per provisions under Section 30 and date of withdrawal under Section 30(c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The Commission has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the bye-election in all the polling stations. Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines.

The Model code of conduct shall come into force with immediate effect in the district(s) in which the whole or any part of the Assembly constituency going for election is included, subject to partial modification as issued vide Commission’ s instruction No. 437/6/1NST/2016-CCS, dated 29th June, 2017 (available on the commission’s website).

The Commission has prescribed timeline for publicity of criminal antecedents during the period starting from the day following the last date of withdrawal and upto 48 hours before ending with the hour fixed for conclusion of poll.

The consolidated instructions on this matter is available on the Commission’s website under the following hyperlink https://eci.gov.in/files/file/12265-broad-guidelines-of-election-commission-of-india-on-publicity-of-criminal-antecedents-by-political-parties-candidates/

This is in furtherance of the judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India dated 13.02.2020 and 10.08.2021 in Contempt Petition (C) No. 656 of 2020 titled Brajesh Singh Vs. Sunil Arora & Ors., which has been circulated to political parties vide Commission’s letter dated 26.08.2021. In pursuance of the direction given under Para 73.v of the judgment, now, Format C-7 should be published by the political parties within 48 hours of the selection of the candidate and not prior to two weeks before the first date of filing of nominations.

The Commission has issued broad guidelines on 21st August, 2020. Also, it has issued further guidelines on 09.10.2020, 09.04.2021, 16.04.2021, 21.04.2021, 22.04.2021, 23.04.2021 and 28.04.2021 available on Commission’s website eci.gov.in or link https://eci.gov.in/candidate-political-parties/instructions-on-covid-19/ .

Also, vide letter No.40-3/2020-DM-I(A) dated 28th August, 2021, instructions for implementation of targeted and prompt actions for COVID management has been extended by MHA up to 30th September, 2021. After taking inputs from the political parties/Chief Electoral Officers and keeping the extant instructions of MHA/MoHFW in view, the Commission has further strengthened these guidelines.

Further, the Commission’s all instructions relating to conduct of General Election in West Bengal during the COVID-19 period shall also be mutatis mutandis applicable for these bye-elections/adjourned poll.