EC Releases Absolute Number Of Voters For All Completed Phases

New Delhi: The Commission feels duly strengthened by the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s observations and verdict on the process of release of turnout data by the Election Commission of India. This brings upon the Commission, a higher responsibility to serve the cause of electoral democracy with undeterred resolution.

The Commission therefore decided to further expand the format of release of turnout data to include the absolute number of voters in every parliamentary constituency, which of course is discernable ParliamentaryConstituency wise by all citizens themselves by applying the turnout percentage to total electors, both already made available in public domain. The absolute number of voters for the first five phases is given in Annexure 1- 5.

Any alteration in the number of votes polled is not possible

The process of collection and storage of votes polled is rigorous, transparent and participative. The Commission and its officials across the states have been disseminating voter turnout data in the best possible manner, taking into account statutory considerations. The whole exercise of the release of turnout data from the date of commencement of polls on 19th April 2024 has been accurate, consistent and by election laws and without any discrepancy whatsoever. The Commission has informed in public domain and also to individual political parties about the detailed process of recording and releasing turnout data and the manner of custody and usage of Form 17C. For better understanding, the process in brief is enumerated below:

The final List of electors is given to candidates after the list of contesting candidates is finalized. Authorized agents of all candidates will have form 17C across 543 PCs, distinctively for each of approximately 10.5 lakh polling stations.

III. The total number of votes polled in a constituency, as recorded in Form 17C, can never be changed even by anyone’s hypothetical mischief, as it is available with all contesting candidates.

IV. Agents of candidates are always allowed to accompany EVM and statutory papers, including form 17 C from the polling station till storage in a strong room as per Rule 49 V (2) of the Conduct of Election Rules 1961.