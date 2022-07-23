EC Asks Team Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde To Submit Documents To Prove Majority

Mumbai: Amid the tussle between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde over leadership of the Shiv Sena, the Election Commission has asked them both to submit documentary evidence to prove that they have the majority members in the party.

The Election Commission has asked both sides to give the documents by August 8, after which the constitutional body will hear the matter.

The two sides will also have to give written statements detailing their views on the dispute in the party, which surfaced after Shinde and nearly 40 MLAs revolted last month and formed a new government, with support of the BJP. Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis became Shinde’s deputy in the new set-up.

The EC sent to the Thackeray camp the letter written to the poll body by the Shinde faction and the Thackeray group’s letter to the latter, ANI reported.

Earlier, both the Thackeray faction and the Shinde camp approached the Election Commission staking claims to the party.

Shinde faction on Tuesday wrote to the ED requesting it to recognise their camp as the real ‘Shiv Sena’. The development came after 12 of the 19 Sena MPs shifted their loyalty to Shinde and declared their colleague Rahul Shewale as their leader in the Lower House.

The 12 Lok Sabha members on Tuesday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla recognising Shewale as their leader, expressing no confidence in incumbent Vinayak Raut and retaining five-term member Bhawna Gawli as the chief whip.

The poll body said that it will take the next step for a “substantive hearing” only after getting the documentary evidence and written statements.