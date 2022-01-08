EC Asks Parties To State Reasons For Fielding ‘Criminal’ Candidates

New Delhi: After announcing dates for the assembly elections of five states on Saturday, the Election Commission said that it is mandatory for political parties to upload details of candidates with criminal cases on their websites.

While announcing the assembly elections schedule, CEC Sushil Chandra said, “It is mandatory for political parties to upload on the home page of their websites detailed information regarding individuals with pending criminal cases selected as poll candidates. They will also have to give a reason for selecting the candidate.”

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect in the five states with the announcement of elections. The EC has made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of the MCC guidelines and any violation of these guidelines will be strictly dealt with, the CEC said.

Elections in 60 constituencies of Manipur will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3, while polling in Goa for assembly 40 seats, Punjab 117 constituencies and Uttarakhand 70 seats will be held on February 14. In Uttar Pradesh, elections will be held in 403 assembly seats in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.