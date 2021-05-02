EC Asks CS To File FIR Over Celebratory Congregations In Anticipation Of Poll Victory

New Delhi: The Election Commission has said it has taken serious note of reports of people ignoring coronavirus disease (Covid-19) guidelines and gathering at various places to celebrate the anticipated victories of their respective parties. Following this, it has asked the CS (chief secretaries) concerned to file an FIR in each case.

The EC has directed CS of all five states—-West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry— to file FIR in each such case, suspend the SHO of the concerned police station and report the action taken immediately of each such incidence.

Even as the final results will be announced only after Sunday evening, supporters of various political parties have congregated for celebrations based on early trends.