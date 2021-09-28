EC Announces Bypolls For Three Lok Sabha, 30 Assembly Seats

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced that by-polls to three Lok Sabha and 30 assembly seats will be held on October 30.

“The Commission has reviewed the situation related to pandemic, flood, festivals, cold conditions in certain regions, feedback from concerned States/UT and taken into consideration all facts and circumstances and it has decided to hold by-elections to fill vacancies in three Parliamentary Constituencies of UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and 30 vacancies in Assembly constituencies of various States,” the EC said in a statement.

The counting of votes will take place on November 2, informed the EC.

List of states and UTs where by-polls to parliamentary seats will be held:

UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu – Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Madhya Pradesh – Khandwa

Himachal Pradesh – Mandi

List of states where by-polls to assembly seats will be held: