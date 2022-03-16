EatSmart Cities Challenge
EatSmart Cities Challenge: Rourkela Smart City Among Top 11 Winner Cities

By Pragativadi News Service
Rourkela: Another proud moment for Odisha’s Steel City! Rourkela Smart City is in the top 11 winner cities under EatSmart Cities Challenge organised by MoHUA, Smart City Mission, and FSSAI.

Rourkela has been declared winner of the Eat Smart Cities Challenge along with 10 other Smart Cities of the country. The other cities that bagged the award are Chandigarh, Indore, Jabalpur, Jammu, Panaji, Rajkot, Sagar, Surat, Tumkuru, and Ujjain.

Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Govt. of India, Manoj Joshi, tweeted:-

Rourkela Smart City Limited has bagged the award for introducing innovative initiatives in line with the challenge which are comprehensive nutrition education programs including in prisons; Support for solar-powered cold storage; & Promotion of women-led entrepreneurship to reduce waste.

Rourkela, the Steel City of Odisha is the 2nd Smart City of the State after Bhubaneswar. The city is also popularly known as Ispat Nagar and also as the Steel city of Odisha. Rourkela is a planned city located in the Northern part of Odisha, India. It is the Third-Largest Urban Agglomeration in Odisha. The City is having a natural setting and cosmopolitan character. It is in the Heart of the Tribal and Cultural Belt is known for International Sports and Cultural talents. The total Population of Rourkela city 6.92 Lakhs and is known for Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP). The city has huge mineral deposits mainly of Iron, Dolamite limestone, Manganese. The city is known for producing International Hockey Player and is a hub of Hockey.

