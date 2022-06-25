Eating Banana & Curd In Breakfast To Have These Benefits

A mix of curd and banana is not only healthy but also requires very less preparation time.

The dish is beneficial in many aspects as the potassium, Vitamin C, Vitamin B-6, magnesium, and iron content in bananas and the high protein, sodium and calcium in curd help you start the day with the right amount of nutrients.

Banana and curd have a soothing effect on digestion. Both are the healthiest foods included in the diet, they provide a wide variety of nutrients essential for the body.

Bananas are a good source of potassium, folate, vitamin C and B-6. Yoghurt is full of calcium, zinc, phosphorus, and protein. Their combination provides many nutritional benefits.

Banana: Banana is an inexpensive fruit easy to digest. Several types of bananas are available like plantains, cavendish, finger, yellow and red bananas.

Benefits of eating bananas:

Banana is a rich source of vital minerals and potassium. One medium-size banana offers 422 mg. of Potassium. Potassium helps maintain cells, fluid and electrolytes balance and a steady heartbeat. Low potassium is associated with hypertension, muscle cramps and fatigue. Regular consumption of bananas reduces the risk of kidney cancer.

Curd: Curd is an excellent source of calcium, riboflavin, phosphorus and Vitamin B-12. Curd is made by fermentation of milk sugar into lactic acid. In the process, healthy bacteria, enzymes and other microorganisms are retained. Good for people with lactose intolerance.

Benefits of eating curd : The lactobacillus strands in curd help control inflammation which is associated with certain cancers and heart disease. Curd made from whole milk contains high levels of fat. Low fat or non-fat curd limits the amount of fat. Avoid sweetened curd which contains more calories and carbohydrates. Eat a curd which is higher in protein and low in sugar content.