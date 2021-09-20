Easy Yoga Poses To Ease Gas Discomfort

New Delhi: We all have experienced belly-bloating once in our life and If you’ve experienced it once, you definitely remember it. It can be a pretty uncomfortable feeling, and can often make you want to curl up in a ball, no matter where you are. Don’t worry we have come up with methods for reducing and ultimately relieving the discomfort.

Apanasana

This asana is also known as the ‘wind relieving pose’. It not only helps to release the build-up of gas and improve digestion but also helps in detoxifying the entire system.

Lie down on your back and place your hands on the knees As you exhale, hug your knees to your chest Rock your knees from side to side to maximize stretch Do this for five to ten breaths and release your knees When you inhale, loosen your grip to allow your legs to move away from your stomach

Supta Matsyendrasana

Also known as the Spinal Twist, this pose is great for digestion as it helps your blood flow through your body, especially your gut.

Lying on your back, bring your arms out to the sides with the palms facing down in a T position. Bend the right knee and place the right foot on the left knee Exhale and drop the right knee over to the left side of your body, twisting the spine and lower back Gently push your right knee using your left hand to touch the ground Make sure your right arm is extended out to the side at shoulder height Breathe and hold for 6-10 breaths To release, inhale and roll the hips back to the floor, and exhale the leg back down to the floor. Repeat the same process on the other side.

Malasana

Also known as the Garland Pose, it is good for digestion as it helps you release all the gas out of your system that is blocking your intestines from functioning normally.

Begin in the Mountain Pose (Tadasana), with your feet slightly wider than hip distance apart Bend your knees deeply, sinking down until your hips are lower than your knees, a few inches off the floor Bring your palms together at heart center and wedge your elbows one at a time, to the inside of your knees Push your elbows into your knees to open your hips and gently press the inside of your knees into your elbows Stay in this pose for 30 seconds to a minute To get out of the pose, either sit back onto your buttocks or push back up to standing

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

Also known as the Bridge Pose, it will open up your gut, allowing blood to flow smoothly and subsequently, will help relieve bloating and pain.