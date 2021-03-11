Easy Yoga Poses for Joint Pain Relief

New Delhi: Joint pain is known as arthralgia. The symptoms of joint pain include joint stiffness, joint swelling, joint tenderness, limping, etc. Joint pain can occur due to many reasons. This can occur by an injury that affects ligaments and bursae. The injury can also affect the bone joint seriously. Joint pain can be caused by inflammation of the joint or infection. Joint pain is also caused by bone cancer. Yoga is one of the best solutions to this problem. Through practicing yoga poses, you can get relief from this annoying problem.

Here are some basic yoga poses that can help your joints and strengthen them:

1. Veerbhadrasana (Warrior pose)

The Warrior pose is a knee strengthening yoga pose that also helps people suffering from frozen shoulders. It also releases stress from the shoulders and brings balance in the body.

2. Dhanurasana (Bow pose)

The Bow Pose opens the shoulders and relieves them of ache. This yoga pose also adds flexibility to the back and relieves the body of stress and fatigue. Dhanurasana is also well known to be a yoga pose that can actually help you have a more powerful sexual experience.

3. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge pose)

The Bridge pose helps strengthen muscles in the knee joint and is also helpful for those suffering from osteoporosis. It also calms the brain and reduces anxiety and stress in the body.

4. Trikonasana (Triangle pose)

The Triangle pose strengthens the legs, knees, and ankles. It also stretches and opens the hamstrings, groin, and hips. This yoga pose also relieves the body of sciatica and can be a part of back pain exercises. Apart from that it also helps relieve stress with the trikonasana.

5. Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

An effective back and shoulder strengthening yoga pose, Ustrasana also improves flexibility of the spine, improves posture, and relieves the body of lower backache. It is also known to help relieve menstrual pain and anxiety.

6. Makara Adho Mukha Svanasana (Dolphin Plank Pose)

The Dolphin Plank pose helps stretches the shoulders and hamstrings. It also strengthens the wrists, arms, and legs while relieving the body of fatigue and backache. This yoga posture also helps prevent osteoporosis.