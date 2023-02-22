Easy Yoga Asanas To Make You More Flexible

New Delhi: Flexibility is one of the key elements of good physical health. And if you belong to the club of inflexible people, then you need to try these yoga asanas.

Intense Side Stretch (Parsvottanasana)

This forward bend stretches your spine, legs, and hips and can work wonders for your balance, posture, and digestion.

Try it out:

While standing, place your left foot in front of you, facing forward. Place right foot back, with toes turned out at a slight angle. Square your hips to face forward. Put hands on hips. Bend at hips, working to keep the spine and neck long as you fold forward. Drop hands to the floor (or use a yoga block!). Hold the pose for 30 seconds to 1 minute, and then come back up to standing. Swap the positions of your feet (right foot forward now!) and repeat.

Head to Knee (Janu Sirsasana)

This pose is great for increasing flexibility in your hips, thighs, and back while also increasing blood flow in your lower abs and relieving stress.

Try it out:

Sit on a yoga mat (the floor works too!) and extend your right leg forward. Bend your left knee out to the side, pressing your left foot into the right inner thigh. Breathe in and sit up tall as you raise your arms overhead. Breathe out and bend at your hips as you fold forward toward your right leg. Hold on to your outstretched foot or leg or place your hands on the floor. Remain in this pose for 1–2 minutes. Switch your legs to stretch the other side.

Cat-Cow (Bitilasana Marjaryasana)

Cat-Cow may seem like a funny name for a yoga pose, but its benefits are anything but. This perfect pose helps improve your mobility and boost flexibility in your neck, shoulders, spine, and core.

Try it out:

Start on all fours, with wrists directly beneath shoulders and knees directly below hips. With your weight balanced evenly across your body, breathe in and let your belly drop toward the floor. Let the tailbone, chest, and chin rise as the belly moves downward. Breathe out and press into your hands as you round your spine upward. Tuck chin into chest as spine rises. Continue for 1 minute.

Low Lunge (Anjaneyasana)

Looking for a pose that can help open your hips, build muscle strength, and lengthen your spine? Look no further than the low lunge! This floor pose is perfect for any level and may even help relieve sciatica pain.

Try it out: