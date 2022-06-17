Easy Yoga Asanas To Keep Your Liver Healthy 

New Delhi: Liver is the largest internal organ that acts as a gatekeeper of the body. There are several yoga postures that are known to stimulate the liver. By practicing these poses along with a healthy lifestyle, you can bring health and vitality to your internal organs.

Locust pose

To perform the pose, lie flat on your stomach with your palms under your thighs. Take a deep breath in and then lift up your legs and upper body. Your feet should be together and your knees should remain straight. Hold the posture for 10 seconds and slowly exhale and bring down your hands and legs.

Downward dog pose

To perform this asana, come on all fours. Your palms should be under your shoulders and knees below your hips. Now form an inverted V shape by lifting the hips and straightening up the knees and elbow. Fingers should point ahead and hands should be shoulder-width apart. Your eyes should focus on the big toe. Hold the position for eight to ten breaths.

Boat pose

Lie down on your back and lift your upper body and lower body by balancing on your sitting bones. Your eyes should be focusing on your toes and knees and back should be straight. Your arms should be parallel to the ground pointing forward. The abdominal muscles should be tight and breath should be normal.

Garland pose

To perform this pose, start by standing straight with arms on the side. Now sit by bending your knees and without touching your butt on the floor. The feet should remain flat on the ground. Join your palms together in the namaste pose in front of your chest. The spine should remain erect. Stay in the position for 10-15 seconds.

Cobra pose

Lie flat on your stomach with your palms placed under your shoulder. Keep your feet together and toes pointed outwards.

Now inhale and hold your breath while lifting your body from the torso keeping your palms on the floor. The angle formed should be 30 degrees.

Your head should be slightly raised with navel on the floor. Hold the posture for 10 seconds and then slowly bring down your torso as you exhale.