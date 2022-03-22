Easy Yoga Asanas For Post-Festive Detox

New Delhi: Festivals brings lots of fun, food and happiness. However, it is synonymous with tasty delicacies and mouthwatering sweets, which are consumed in abundance. You can try these 5 easy yoga asanas to detox yourself.

Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

Ustrasana or camel pose involves a deep backward bend from a kneeling position with the hands placed on the heels to maintain balance. It stretches the chest, abdomen, quadriceps and hip flexors releasing trapped toxic gas. It also improves digestion, stimulates the endocrine glands, strengthens the back and improves flexibility of the spine.

Setu Bandhanasana (Bridge pose)

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana or Bridge Pose is a backbend asana in hatha yoga that stretches the spine, neck and chest. This Yoga asana will stimulate abdominal organs, lungs and thyroid, and rejuvenate the body by reducing fatigue or anxiety. It also helps improve digestion and facilitates the elimination of waste.

Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bend posture)

Paschimottanasana is performed by stretching the legs forward keeping the knees slightly bent while arms are extended upward keeping the spine erect. Then, exhale and bend forward at the hip placing your upper body on your lower body. This not only stretches the lower back, hamstrings and hips but also helps in releasing gas by compressing the abdominal and intestinal organs.

Pavanmuktasana (Wind-relieving pose)

Pavanmuktasana -the name itself describe its benefits. This posture helps release gas from the body, and deals with the common problem of constipation. It strengthens the back and abdominal muscles and helps release abdominal gases and improves digestion. It also enhances blood circulation in the hip joints.

Trikonasana (Triangle pose)

This pose not only relieves gastritis, indigestion, acidity and flatulence but improves the flexibility of the spine as well. It stretches the chest, knees, thighs, legs and ankles and helps strengthen abdominal muscles.