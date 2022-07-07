Easy Yet Effective Yoga Asanas To Treat Hernia

New Delhi: Practicing yoga can strengthen your abdominal muscles and reduces fat, which helps you to relieve the pressure from the abdominal wall and may improve hernia symptoms. Here are some yoga asanas that may help you to treat the hernia.

Uttanpadasana (Raised leg pose)

Uttanpadasana strengthens the abdominal muscles. If you are recovering from hernia surgery, practice single-leg raising three times a day (only up to 60 degrees) and avoid strain to the abdomen.

Directions:

Lie down, with your arms by your sides. Breath in and slowly raise your left leg up, without bending your knee(as far as you can without feeling pain in the hamstrings). Exhale (breath out)and lower it. Your lower back should be close to the floor. Do 5-6 raises for each leg and work out for 2 minutes.

Uddiyana Bandha (The Abdominal Lock)

Uddiyana Bandha stimulates blood circulation in the abdomen and blood flow to the brain. Practice abdominal lock twice a day and improve the functioning of all the organs in the abdomen.

Directions:

Bend forward and rest your hands above the knees. Hold your breath and do not let any air pass into your lungs. Inhale through the nose and exhale forcefully. Focus on hollowing your stomach and feeling the abdominal lift. Place your lower chin to the chest. Hold the pose for 10 to 15 seconds.

Vajrasana(Diamond Pose)

Vajra Asana is one of the best yoga poses for curing hernia. This Vajrasana or Diamond-shaped pose benefits in compressing the inguinal canal which will prevent protrusion of abdominal organs.

Directions:

Sit on the flat floor and fold both the legs backwards and place your feet under the hips. Keep your waist, spine, and head straight erect with closed eyes. Rest both hands on your knees and keep the elbows straight. Take a deep breath and hold the pose for 15 to 30 seconds. Do 5-6 repetitions of this pattern.

Sarvangasana (Shoulder stand)Sarvangasana

Sarvangasana helps in reducing abdominal pressure and to prevent protrusion of abdominal contents. When practised with correct alignment, Sarvangasana or shoulder stand strengthens the upper body, legs, and abdominal muscles.

Directions:

Lie down in the supine position, which means lying horizontally with the face and torso facing up. Raise both the legs slowly upwards and bring them to 90 degrees angle. Bring both the legs towards the head by raising the buttocks up. Raise the legs, chest, and abdomen and form a straight line. Breath in slowly and place the palms on the back for support. Hold the pose for 15 to 20 seconds.

Naukasana (Boat Pose)Naukasana

Naukasana, also called Boat pose improves the circulation of blood and oxygen in the abdominal area. Naukasana is good for people who wish to strengthen the abdominal wall and prevent recurrent hernias.

Directions: