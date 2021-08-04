Easy Yet Effective Home Remedies To Reduce Facial Hair Naturally

New Delhi: Facial hairs are quite visible and break your look. It is very tedious to visit the salon every few weeks, here are some easy and effective home remedies to reduce the growth of facial hair naturally.

Sugar and Lemon Juice

All you need to do is mix two tablespoons of sugar and lemon juice, along with 8-9 tablespoons of water. Heat this mixture until bubbles start to appear and then, let it cool.

Apply it on the affected areas using a spatula and keep it for about 20-25 minutes. Wash it off with cold water, rubbing in a circular motion.

Lemon and Honey

This is another method to replace waxing. Start with mixing two tablespoons of sugar and lemon juice, and one tablespoon of honey. Heat the mixture for about three minutes and add water to make the mixture thinner, if required.

Once the paste cools down, apply cornstarch on the affected areas and spread the paste in the direction of hair growth. Next, use a waxing strip or a cotton cloth, and pull the hair out in the opposite direction of growth.

Oatmeal and Banana

This method is quite handy. Blend two tablespoons of oatmeal with a ripe banana, and apply this paste to the affected areas. Massage it for 15 minutes, and wash it off with cool water.

Oatmeal makes a great, hydrating scrub and is loaded with antioxidants that help to remove redness from your skin. Apart from removing your facial hair, this paste will also give you glowing skin.

Potato and Lentil

Mix a tablespoon of honey, lemon juice each with five tablespoons of potato juice. Meanwhile, grind the lentils (soaked overnight) to a smooth paste. Add all the ingredients and apply the mixture for about 20 minutes on the affected area. Wash it off once it is completely dry.

Egg White and Cornstarch

Mix a tablespoon of cornstarch and sugar with egg white. Apply this mixture to the areas where you have unwanted hair and peel it off once it is dry. Quite simple, isn’t it?

Egg white is sticky and forms a thin film on the skin when combined with sugar and cornstarch. This method is not suitable for acne-prone skin as egg white contains Vitamin A which may lead to breakouts.