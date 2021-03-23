Easy Yet Effective Home Remedies To Cure Dandruff

Bhubaneswar: Dandruff’ – also known as ‘Dermatitis’ or ‘Seborrhea’ – is actually an extremely common skin condition experienced by most people at some point in their lives, regardless of ethnicity, age, or gender. It tends to affect not just the scalp, but also the eyebrows, the ears, the beard (for men), and the hairy part of the chest (for both men and women).

You might not know this, but dandruff also affects babies in infancy. Dandruff on the scalp of babies is known as a ‘cradle cap’. Dandruff usually appears as fine, dry, and flaky skin on the scalp, it can sometimes have areas with red or pink skin, signaling inflammation. It may also simply show up as white flakes without any scratching or irritation, while for others with more advanced cases, the symptoms may include burning and itching along with the white, flaky skin.

Baking Soda

The noble and straightforward baking soda can act as an effective remedy to combat Dandruff. All you need to do is dampen your hair and sprinkle a handful of baking soda on your scalp. Rub vigorously. Post the exercise, go for a quick rinse, but avoid shampooing. Initially, after a few sessions, you feel your hair dry. But eventually, your scalp will start producing natural oils thereby making your hair look softer and devoid of dry flakes.

Yogurt

A fresh bowl of yogurt too can help in calming down an itchy scalp. All you need to do is shampoo your hair, apply the yogurt, and let it rest for 15 minutes or so. Rinse with water and wash again with a small amount of your regular shampoo. Yogurt is a treasure trove of friendly bacteria and thus helps to prevent flaking of the scalp area. You can also add black pepper to the yogurt since it too has anti-fungal properties.

Lemon

This is by far the easiest of them all! Squeeze a full lemon and massage the juice into your scalp. Let it rest for 2 to 3 minutes and rinse off with a regular shampoo. You can also add lemon juice to a mug of water and use it as the last rinse post your hair wash session. Regularly repeat it till dandruff disappears. The acidic character of the Lemon helps to balance the pH of your hair.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar is an effective natural remedy to get rid of dandruff. It is acidic in nature which helps to remove dead skin cells on the scalp. It also prevents the growth of fungus. Make a solution using 2 tablespoons of Apple Cider Vinegar in a cup of water. Wash your hair as usual with shampoo. Then pour this solution into your hair as the last rinse.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera reduces skin irritation and has a moisturizing effect. It reduces flakiness and itchiness and gives relief from dandruff. It is antibacterial and antifungal which further protects from dandruff. Apply aloe vera gel directly on your scalp and leave for about half an hour. Later wash your hair with a mild shampoo.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea Tree Oil reduces inflammation, itchiness, and greasiness. It thus proves to be effective in decreasing dandruff. It is both antifungal and antimicrobial. Add around 5 to 10 drops of this oil to your regular bottle of shampoo and shake well. Rinse your hair well after shampooing.

Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds are rich in protein, which prevents dryness, hair fall, and dandruff. They also strengthen our hair roots and moisturize our scalp. Fenugreek seeds are key to long, thick, and beautiful hair. Grind overnight soaked fenugreek seeds into a paste, apply on the scalp and hair, leave for 15 – 20 minutes, and then clean using a mild shampoo.