Easy Yet Effective Home Remedies For Toenail Fungus

New Delhi: Toenail fungus is a common problem that we all have faced once in our life and people opt for natural alternatives to avoid their side effects. The good news is that there are various home remedies you can try along with prescription medication to bid your toenail fungus goodbye. Scroll down to know more!

1. Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil can be used to treat onychomycosis. Applying it topically can help treat the symptoms of nail fungus and improve the appearance of the affected nails.

You Will Need

2-3 drops of tea tree oil

Carrier oil like coconut oil

Cotton pad

What You Have To Do

Mix a few drops of tea tree oil and coconut oil.

Dab this mixture on a cotton pad and apply it to the affected toenail.

How Often You Should Do This

Apply this 2 times daily.

2. Snakeroot Extract

Snakeroot extract can help heal the affected toenail and alleviate the symptoms of toenail fungus (4).

You Will Need

A few drops of snakeroot extract

Water

What You Have To Do

Mix a few drops of snakeroot extract with water. Apply this solution to the affected nail. Wash it off after an hour or so.

How Often You Should Do This

You can do this 2 times daily.

3. Oregano Oil

Oregano oil is an essential oil that possesses powerful antifungal properties. Hence, it can help alleviate the symptoms of a fungal nail infection by destroying its root cause.

You Will Need

3-4 drops of oregano oil

1 teaspoon of coconut oil

What You Have To Do

Add three to four drops of oregano oil to a teaspoon of coconut oil. Mix well and apply it to the affected nail. Leave it on until it dries completely.

How Often You Should Do This

You can do this 2 times daily.

4. Vinegar

A vinegar foot bath is one of the common home remedies to treat toenail fungus. This can be attributed to the antimicrobial properties of the vinegar solution that can also prevent further infection.

You Will Need

1/2 cup of vinegar

2-3 cups of water

A shallow tub

What You Have To Do

Mix all the ingredients mentioned above in a shallow tub. Soak your feet in this solution for about 20 minutes. How Often You Should Do This Do this once daily.

5. Garlic

Garlic contains a bioactive compound called ajoene that possesses antimycotic properties. This helps garlic to fight the fungal infection that causes toenail fungus.

You Will Need

1-2 peeled garlic cloves

What You Have To Do

Crush two cloves of fresh garlic.

Apply this paste to the affected toenail.

You must leave it on for half an hour and then wash it off with water.

How Often You Should Do This

You can do this 2 times daily.