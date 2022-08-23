Easy Yet Effective Home Remedies For Skin Allergy

New Delhi: Skin allergies are one of the most common medical conditions. Skin allergies occur when a person’s immune system overreacts to a particular substance, that is harmless to most people. There are many home remedies which have been found very effective in treating skin allergies. Here are some Easy yet effective home remedies for skin allergies.

Cold Shower

A cold bath helps reduce skin irritation and allergies. A cold shower helps your blood vessels to shrink and doesn’t allow histamine to come out. It also reduces the severity and skin irritation of the allergic reaction.

Olive Oil

Extra virgin olive oil does wonders as a great moisturizer. Rich in vitamin E, helps to heal and repair the skin after allergic issues and reduces itching. This remedy is best when compared to chemical-laden moisturizers.

Baking Soda

Baking soda is an excellent home remedy for skin allergies. It aids in removing skin rashes, relieves itching and prevents further inflammation of the skin.

Apple Cider Vinegar

The antiseptic and anti-irritant properties of apple cider vinegar reduce itching, moisturizes skin and can soothe it. Use the raw, organic variety of the vinegar and spread it over the affected area. Rinse it after a few minutes. Apply this twice a day for the best results.