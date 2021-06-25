Easy Ways To Reduce Hair Loss In Men

New Delhi: Many men are affected by hair loss. While for some, it’s the genes that are to blame, for others, it’s the chemicals present in their hair styling and colouring products. You can’t always prevent your hair from falling out as you age, but there are treatments and remedies that might slow down the process.

These remedies will help put a pause & full stop to your frustrating & tiring hair fall.

Regularly wash your hair with a mild shampoo

Regular hair washing is a part of preventing hair loss by the way of keeping hair and scalp clean. By doing so, you are lowering the risk of infections and dandruff that may lead to hair breakage or loss. Moreover, clean hair gives the impression of more volume.

Vitamin for hair loss

Vitamins are not only healthy for overall well-being but also good for your hair. Vitamin A encourages healthy production of sebum in the scalp, vitamin E betters blood circulation in the scalp to help hair follicles remain productive and vitamin B helps hair maintain its healthy colour.

Enrich diet with protein

Eating lean meats, fish, soy or other proteins promotes hair health and in turn helps curb hair loss.

Scalp massage with essential oils

Those who have been experiencing hair loss for quite some time must massage the scalp with essential oil for a couple of minutes. It helps your hair follicles remain active. You can add lavender in an almond or sesame oil.

Avoid brushing wet hair

When hair is wet, it is in its weakest state. So avoid brushing wet hair because the chances of hair loss increase. But if you must comb wet hair, use a very wide-toothed comb. Also, avoid brushing hair too frequently as doing so can injure hair and increase loss. Use your fingers to undo tangles, not a comb or brush.

Garlic juice, onion juice or ginger juice

Rub one of the juices on your scalp, leave it overnight and wash it out in the morning. Do it regularly for a week and you will see a noticeable result.