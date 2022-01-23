Easy Stretches To Treat Lumbar Lordosis 

New Delhi: Lumbar lordosis is when the back has an excessive curve, which may be situated just above the buttocks. This is often accompanied by lower back pain. One of the chief goals of exercises for lumbar lordosis is to reduce pain. If you perform them incorrectly, though, many exercises can actually make the problem worse, so be careful and go slowly. These easy-to-master motions can provide much-needed relief:

Hip flexors stretch (Thomas)

Lie on your back with your buttock at the edge of a table with your knees pulled toward your chest.

Then, pull one knee as close as possible to your chest.

Slowly straighten the free leg so it is off the edge and let the knee relax to feel a stretch at the front of the hip.

When you’re done, bring the knee back up to protect the lower back.

Supine hip flexor stretch

Lie on your back on a bed or table with your body angled off to the side.

Pull your knees to your chest and lower one leg off the bed/table.

Bring your other knee up towards your chest until you feel a stretch in front of the leg lying outside the bed.

Maintain the stretch and slowly return to the initial position by bringing the leg back to the table.

Hip flexors stretch (static)

Kneel on one knee creating a 90° angle with the opposite hip and use a chair for support.

Tilt your pelvis backwards to flatten your lower back and transfer your weight forward until you feel a gentle stretch on the anterior aspect of your hip of the lower leg.

Maintain the position and relax.

Maintain your upper body upright and your lower back flat (not arched).

Stretching iliopsoas

Stand with your feet staggered and the back knee slightly bent.

Tilt your pelvis backward and slowly bring your weight forward onto your front leg until a stretch is felt in front of the hip.

Keep the back in a neutral position for the stretch.

Maintain the position for the recommended time.

Assisted lumbar flexion