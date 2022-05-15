Easy Recipe For Crispy Rice Paper Dumplings
Bhubaneswar: This recipe for Crispy Rice Paper Dumplings takes 20 minutes to make. They’re also much easier than making dumplings and you can change up the filling to your liking.
Ingredients:
- Coleslaw mix (with shredded cabbage and carrots)
- Fresh shiitake mushrooms (or any other ingredient like tofu, button mushrooms, etc)
- Ginger
- Garlic
- Scallions
- Coarse sea salt
- Coconut aminos
- Toasted Sesame oil
- Avocado oil
- Rice paper wrappers (also known as Spring Roll Wrappers)
- Rice vinegar
- Sriracha hot sauce (optional)
Steps:
- Lightly saute the dumpling fillings: If you use vegetable fillings like me, lightly saute the veggies and don’t overcook them or the dumplings will turn soggy.
- Prepare the rice paper wrappers: Dip the rice paper in cold water for a few seconds on all sides until they are pliable but not too soft. The paper will continue to become softer once out of the water.
- Fold the dumplings: Add a little more than 1 tablespoon of the filling to the center of the rice paper sheet. Fold the dumpling by bringing the bottom-half up to cover the filling, bring the left-side up and over to the center, and right-side up and over to the center. Roll the dumpling from bottom-up to make an envelope-shape.
- Pan-fry: Pan-fry the dumplings in 2 separate batches so the dumplings won’t stick together and it’s easier to flip.
- Air-fry: 380F (193C) for 12-15 minutes. Flip the dumplings after 6 minutes.
- Serve right away with dumpling dipping sauce.
