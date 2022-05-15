Crispy Rice Paper Dumplings
Easy Recipe For Crispy Rice Paper Dumplings

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: This recipe for Crispy Rice Paper Dumplings takes 20 minutes to make. They’re also much easier than making dumplings and you can change up the filling to your liking.

Ingredients:

  • Coleslaw mix (with shredded cabbage and carrots)
  • Fresh shiitake mushrooms (or any other ingredient like tofu, button mushrooms, etc)
  • Ginger
  • Garlic
  • Scallions
  • Coarse sea salt
  • Coconut aminos
  • Toasted Sesame oil
  • Avocado oil
  • Rice paper wrappers (also known as Spring Roll Wrappers)
  • Rice vinegar
  • Sriracha hot sauce (optional)

Steps:

  • Lightly saute the dumpling fillings: If you use vegetable fillings like me, lightly saute the veggies and don’t overcook them or the dumplings will turn soggy.
  • Prepare the rice paper wrappers: Dip the rice paper in cold water for a few seconds on all sides until they are pliable but not too soft. The paper will continue to become softer once out of the water.
  • Fold the dumplings: Add a little more than 1 tablespoon of the filling to the center of the rice paper sheet. Fold the dumpling by bringing the bottom-half up to cover the filling, bring the left-side up and over to the center, and right-side up and over to the center. Roll the dumpling from bottom-up to make an envelope-shape.
  • Pan-fry: Pan-fry the dumplings in 2 separate batches so the dumplings won’t stick together and it’s easier to flip.
  • Air-fry: 380F (193C) for 12-15 minutes. Flip the dumplings after 6 minutes.
  • Serve right away with dumpling dipping sauce.
