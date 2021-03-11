Easy Rabri Recipe 

Bhubaneswar: Rabri prepared with few, easily available ingredients and can be stored in the refrigerator for some days. This is a traditional dessert that is basically made by reducing the full cream milk. It is a mouth-watering dessert that is basically made out of milk, khoya, and sugar. Rabri is a perfect dessert choice during the Maha Shivratri as it can also be enjoyed by the devotees who are keeping a fast.

Try this easy recipe this Maha Shivratri:

INGREDIENTS

1 litre milk (full cream cows / buffalo milk)

¼ cup sugar

½ tsp cardamom powder

2 tbsp saffron milk

7 pistachios (chopped)

5 almonds (chopped)

10 cashews (chopped)

INSTRUCTIONS