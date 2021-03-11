Rabri Recipe
Lifestyle & Culture

Easy Rabri Recipe 

By PragativadiNews 3 0

Bhubaneswar: Rabri prepared with few, easily available ingredients and can be stored in the refrigerator for some days. This is a traditional dessert that is basically made by reducing the full cream milk. It is a mouth-watering dessert that is basically made out of milk, khoya, and sugar. Rabri is a perfect dessert choice during the Maha Shivratri as it can also be enjoyed by the devotees who are keeping a fast.

Try this easy recipe this Maha Shivratri:

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 litre milk (full cream cows / buffalo milk)
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • ½ tsp cardamom powder
  • 2 tbsp saffron milk
  • 7 pistachios (chopped)
  • 5 almonds (chopped)
  • 10 cashews (chopped)

INSTRUCTIONS

  • Firstly, in a large nonstick pan heat thick cows or buffaloes milk.
  • Furthermore, stir occasionally and get to a boil.
  • Also, reduce the flame to medium. And once a layer of cream is formed over the milk, stick it to the sides of the vessel.
  • Further, get the milk to boil again.
  • And repeat the gathering of cream to the sides of Kadai.
  • Repeat the process at least 5 times or till milk reduces to one-third.
  • Further, add sugar.
  • Also, add cardamom powder and saffron milk.
  • Give a good mix and get the milk again to boil.
  • Also scrape off the collected cream from the sides. and give a good stir.
  • Transfer to a bowl and let it attain to room temperature.
  • Further, serve garnished with chopped dry fruits or use it to prepare ras malai.
  • Finally, serve rabdi / rabri chilled or hot.
PragativadiNews 3 1751 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Breaking