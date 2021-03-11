Easy Rabri Recipe
Bhubaneswar: Rabri prepared with few, easily available ingredients and can be stored in the refrigerator for some days. This is a traditional dessert that is basically made by reducing the full cream milk. It is a mouth-watering dessert that is basically made out of milk, khoya, and sugar. Rabri is a perfect dessert choice during the Maha Shivratri as it can also be enjoyed by the devotees who are keeping a fast.
Try this easy recipe this Maha Shivratri:
INGREDIENTS
- 1 litre milk (full cream cows / buffalo milk)
- ¼ cup sugar
- ½ tsp cardamom powder
- 2 tbsp saffron milk
- 7 pistachios (chopped)
- 5 almonds (chopped)
- 10 cashews (chopped)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Firstly, in a large nonstick pan heat thick cows or buffaloes milk.
- Furthermore, stir occasionally and get to a boil.
- Also, reduce the flame to medium. And once a layer of cream is formed over the milk, stick it to the sides of the vessel.
- Further, get the milk to boil again.
- And repeat the gathering of cream to the sides of Kadai.
- Repeat the process at least 5 times or till milk reduces to one-third.
- Further, add sugar.
- Also, add cardamom powder and saffron milk.
- Give a good mix and get the milk again to boil.
- Also scrape off the collected cream from the sides. and give a good stir.
- Transfer to a bowl and let it attain to room temperature.
- Further, serve garnished with chopped dry fruits or use it to prepare ras malai.
- Finally, serve rabdi / rabri chilled or hot.