Easy Insect Repellent That You Can Make At Home
New Delhi: Essential oils are highly concentrated distilled extracts from certain plants. There are many essential oils that can help treat bug bites. Here are some DIY insect repellents that you can prepare at home.
Tea Tree Mosquito and Bug Repellent Recipe
- 1 clean, empty spray bottle
- 10 drops of pure tea tree essential oil
- 1½ cups of fresh water
DIY Bug Spray Recipe using Lavender
- 1 empty spray bottle
- 7 to 8 drops of undiluted lavender essential oil
- 2 tablespoons of vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons of lemon juice
- 1 cup of fresh water
Bug Off Peppermint Spray Recipe
- 1 empty glass spray bottle
- 10 drops of undiluted peppermint essential oil
- ½ cup witch hazel
- 1½ cups of fresh water
DIY Bug Spray Using Plant-Based Oils Recipe
- 1 tablespoon of one or any combination of grapeseed, olive, jojoba, neem, or almond oil
- 1 tablespoon vodka
- 50 drops essential oils (optional)
- 1 glass spray bottle
Potent Homemade Bug Spray Recipe with Geranium Essential Oil
- 1 clean, empty spray bottle
- 10 drops of pure rose geranium essential oil
- 1½ cups of water
Bug Trap Recipe using Apple Cider Vinegar and Dish Soap
- Small bowl or disposable party cup
- 1 ½ cups of apple cider vinegar
- 3 drops of dish soap
