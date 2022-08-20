Easy Insect Repellent That You Can Make At Home

New Delhi: Essential oils are highly concentrated distilled extracts from certain plants. There are many essential oils that can help treat bug bites. Here are some DIY insect repellents that you can prepare at home.

Tea Tree Mosquito and Bug Repellent Recipe

1 clean, empty spray bottle 10 drops of pure tea tree essential oil 1½ cups of fresh water

DIY Bug Spray Recipe using Lavender

1 empty spray bottle 7 to 8 drops of undiluted lavender essential oil 2 tablespoons of vanilla extract 2 tablespoons of lemon juice 1 cup of fresh water

Bug Off Peppermint Spray Recipe

1 empty glass spray bottle 10 drops of undiluted peppermint essential oil ½ cup witch hazel 1½ cups of fresh water

DIY Bug Spray Using Plant-Based Oils Recipe

1 tablespoon of one or any combination of grapeseed, olive, jojoba, neem, or almond oil 1 tablespoon vodka 50 drops essential oils (optional) 1 glass spray bottle

Potent Homemade Bug Spray Recipe with Geranium Essential Oil

1 clean, empty spray bottle 10 drops of pure rose geranium essential oil 1½ cups of water

Bug Trap Recipe using Apple Cider Vinegar and Dish Soap