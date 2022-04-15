Easy Home Remedies To Overcome Hangover

New Delhi: Hangovers seem to be the body’s way of reminding us about the hazards of overindulgence. It can be anything from a pounding headache, queasiness, dizziness, sensitivity to light and sound, muscle ache or irritability. Well, do not fret, as we bring you some effective home remedies to overcome hangovers and save you from turning your night’s fun into the next morning’s nightmare!

Drink fluids

Alcohol promotes urination because it inhibits the release of vasopressin, a hormone that decreases the volume of urine made by the kidneys. If your hangover includes diarrhoea, sweating, or vomiting, you may be even more dehydrated. Although nausea can make it difficult to get anything down, even just a few sips of water might help your hangover.

Get some carbohydrates into your system

Drinking may lower blood sugar levels, so theoretically some of the fatigue and headaches of a hangover may be from a brain working without enough of its main fuel. Moreover, many people forget to eat when they drink, further lowering their blood sugar. Toast and juice is a way to gently nudge levels back to normal.

Take a pain reliever, but not Tylenol

Aspirin, ibuprofen (Motrin, other brands), and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) may help with the headache and the overall achy feelings. NSAIDs, though, may irritate a stomach already irritated by alcohol. Don’t take acetaminophen (Tylenol). If alcohol is lingering in your system, it may accentuate acetaminophen’s toxic effects on the liver.

Drink coffee or tea

Caffeine may not have any special anti-hangover powers, but as a stimulant, it could help with grogginess.

B vitamins and zinc

A study recently published in The Journal of Clinical Medicine evaluated the diets for 24 hours before and after excessive drinking occurred. It was a small study and the results were based on the participants saying what they ate. However, they did find that people whose food and beverage consumption contained greater amounts of zinc and B vitamins had less severe hangovers.