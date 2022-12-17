Easy Hacks To Clean A Burnt Vessel

New Delhi: Almost everyone may have burnt vessels while cooking once in a while whether you have been cooking for many years or are a beginner in the kitchen. Not only does your dish get spoilt, but there’s so much hard work also involved in cleaning the burnt vessel. These easy tips will help you clean your burnt utensils quickly and make them shine like never before!

Lemon Juice

Most dishwashing soaps contain lime as an active ingredient because it helps in getting rid of tough stains and grease from dirty dishes. Lemon juice is also beneficial for cleaning off stubborn burnt marks and stains from dishes. For those who are interested in knowing how to clean a burnt non-stick pan, well, lemon juice may actually prove to be helpful. All you need to do is apply ample lemon juice on the vessel, and leave it for some time. The acid in lemon juice will make the stains easy to scrub off.

Salt

One of the most effective agents to clean burnt char from a vessel is salt. If you want to know how to clean a burnt pan with salt, it is very simple. All you have to do is take ample salt on your scrub pad and clean the vessel with your usual dish soap. Salt works effectively as a cleaning agent.

Baking Soda

Baking soda is a great choice for removing stubborn black burnt marks from utensils. All you need to do is soak the utensil in a paste made with baking soda and water for approximately 15 to 20 minutes. Wash with regular dish soap and water to see the utensil shine like before.

Tomato Ketchup

If you are thinking about whether it’s possible to get your burnt stainless steel pot to sparkle like before, well, yes it is possible! To clean a burnt stainless steel utensil here is a very simple and easy trick that you can try. Take tomato sauce and put a thick layer on the burnt mess and let it sit overnight. Tomatoes are acidic and the acid eats away the burnt mess. In the morning, clean your utensil as you do it usually and see the burnt char melt away.

Cream of Tartar

It contains tartaric acid and potassium hydroxide, which works well in cleaning the burnt mess from utensils. Take two heaped tablespoons of cream of tartar and a cup of water, and let the mixture boil. Let it cool down, and scrub and clean the burnt utensil with your regular dishwashing soap. For tougher burnt stains, you may have to repeat the trick a couple of times.