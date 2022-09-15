Eastern Railway To Run Puja Special Train Between Sealdah & Puri

Kolkata: To clear the extra rush of passengers during the ensuing Festive season, the Eastern Railway (ER) is going to run Puja Special trains between Sealdah & Puri.

The 03101 Sealdah – Puri Puja Special will leave Sealdah at 11:50 pm at night o­n every Saturday between October 1, 2022, & October 29, 2022 (5 trips) to reach Puri at 9:35 am the next day and the 03102 Puri – Sealdah Puja Special will leave Puri at 3:50 pm o­n every Sunday between October 2, 2022, & October 30, 2022 (five trips) to reach Sealdah at 2:00 am the next day.

The above special train will stop at Bhattanagar, Andul, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur K. Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road stations en route in both directions.

The booking of the Sealdah – Puri Puja Special train (03101) will be available o­n & from September 17, 2022, through PRS & internet. A special charge in addition to the normal fare will be realised for this puja special train. No concessional booking is allowed on this train. The tatkal quota will not be available.