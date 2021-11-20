Eastern India’s Biggest Academic Meet Starts From Today

Bhubaneswar: The finest minds in media education and industry will come together yet again for the 5th National Media Conclave (NMC), Eastern India’s biggest academic extravaganza which kicks off virtually on Sunday.

Hosted by the Institute of Media Studies (IMS) and supported by Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), NMC-2021 has been aptly themed ‘NEP 2020: Media and Digital Technology’ as the meet will mirror the changing face of media education and communication technology. With a wide array of contemporary subjects to be discussed and debated over different sessions, the NMC 2021 packs in all the ingredients to kindle the minds of intellectuals, academicians, and students alike.

The conclave will cover an entire spectrum of media education and digital technology during the three-day event which would be unveiled by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in presence of Member of Lok Sabha & Editor of Prajatantra Bhartruhari Mahtab, Chairman of MESC, and renowned Indian film director Subhash Ghai, former Vice-Chancellor of YCMOU and MGM University, Maharashtra Prof. Dr. Sudhir Gavhane, Secretary-General of Association of Indian Universities Mrs. Pankaj Mittal and former Professor of Eminence, Tezpur Central University Prof. Sunil Kanta Behera.

“As has been its specialty, the Media Mahakumbh this year too will present an electrifying conglomeration of the country’s top academicians, policymakers, media luminaries, and communication experts to debate on the different issues relating to media education, technological advancement, and its impact on language, knowledge, and society at large,” said chairman of the conclave and director of IMS Prof. Upendra Padhi.

The closing ceremony will witness address by the Governor of Odisha Prof. Ganeshi Lal and the acclaimed journalist and founding editor of PARI P. Sainath. This year, three dedicated media universities –Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Bhopal, Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication, Jaipur and Kushabhau Thakre University of Journalism and Mass Communication, Raipur have been associated with the event as knowledge partners.

Around 100 scholars and media educators from 80 universities will present their research papers in five parallel sessions on Monday.

The entire event including the inaugural ceremony, 6 plenary sessions and valedictory ceremony will be a webcast at the conclave’s Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/inmc2021) and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/IMSOdisha) pages.