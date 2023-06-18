Eastern India To Experience Monsoon Rain In Next Two-Three Days

New Delhi: Eastern India is expected to get some respite from the intense spell of heat wave, with Cyclone Biparjoy bringing Monsoon to this part of the country.

According to news agency ANI, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy, “monsoon is likely to hit Eastern India in two to three days”.

Earlier today, IMD projected severe to very severe heatwave conditions in many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. However, the heat wave is likely to abate later this week.

According to the IMD’s daily heatwave guideline released on Friday, Bihar is under a red alert warning due to the current heatwave conditions. The Patna district government has prolonged the summer break for courses up to Class 12 due to the blazing heat. Schools in Bihar will be closed till June 24.

“The cyclone is currently in the middle of southern Rajasthan. It will be in effect till today evening. Heavy rain may occur in South Rajasthan today. There is a possibility of heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh tomorrow. It will rain in the southern part of UP in 2-3 days. Due to the winds coming from the Arabian Sea, Delhi NCR is receiving light rain. Monsoon likely to hit East India in 2-3 days,” said Dr Naresh Kumar, IMD Scientist.

Following its impact in Gujarat, the cyclone reached Rajasthan as a ‘deep depression’ on June 16 around midnight via the bordering districts of Jalore and Barmer.

The cyclone caused severe rains in numerous areas of Rajasthan on Saturday, June 17. Sirohi experienced 37.5 mm of rain until 5.30 p.m., Jalore 36 mm, Barmer 33.6 mm, Bikaner 26.6 mm, Dabok 13 mm, Dungarpur 12.5 mm, and Jodhpur 10.5 mm. Several cities are also experiencing heavy flooding.

In the districts of Barmer, Jalore, and Sirohi, the MeT department has issued a “Red Alert,” and in the districts of Pali and Jodhpur, a “Orange Alert.”

On Saturday, the North Western Railways cancelled 13 trains, among them the Amritsar-Gandhidham Express, the Jodhpur-Bhildi Express, the Valsad-Bhildi Express, the Jodhpur-Palanpur Express, the Barmer-Munabav Express, and the Munabao-Barmer Express.

Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) projected severe rainfall as a result of Cyclone Biparjoy in Delhi-NCR and other parts of North India.