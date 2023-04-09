Easter Sunday 2023 Today

Easter Sunday is one of the major holidays celebrated by Christians and holds a special place in the Christian faith. It is the day of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. He came to life three days after being crucified. According to the Christian faith, Christ’s Resurrection is a symbol of victory over death and evil and his redemption from sin.

This year, Easter will be celebrated by Christians around the globe on Sunday, April 9.

The origins of Easter can be traced back to the early days of Christianity, when Jesus Christ was crucified and laid to rest in a tomb. The Bible teaches that on the third day after his death, he rose from the dead and appeared to his disciples, demonstrating that he was the Son of God and fulfilling the Old Testament prophecies.

The resurrection of Jesus Christ is regarded as the central event in Christian theology as it symbolizes the triumph of life over death, good over evil, and love over hate.

The egg is a symbol of new life and rebirth, and the tradition of giving and receiving eggs can be traced back to ancient pagan practices that commemorated the arrival of spring.

In many countries, Easter is celebrated with grand parades and processions, such as the Holy Week processions in Seville, Spain, that are often accompanied by religious music, prayer, and meditation, signifying faith and devotion.

Overall, Easter is an opportunity for Christians to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, ponder the significance of his sacrifice, and renew their commitment to Christian principles of love, compassion, and service to others. It is a holiday of immense importance and meaning for Christians around the world and a symbol of hope and renewal for all who seek to live a life of faith and purpose.

How is the date of Easter decided?

Easter is traditionally celebrated on the first Sunday following the first full Moon after the vernal (spring) equinox. However, if the full Moon happens to fall on a Sunday, then Easter is moved to the following Sunday.