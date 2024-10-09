Bhubaneswar: The 35th East Zone Junior Athletics Championships wrapped up today, with Team West Bengal taking the overall championship with 255 points. Odisha claimed the runner-up position with 219 points.

In the boys’ category, Odisha took the championship with 126 points, while their girls’ team earned 93 points, securing second place. Team West Bengal won the championship in the girls’ category with 153 points, and their boys’ team came in second with 102 points.

The closing ceremony was graced by Shri Deepankar Mohapatra, CEO of the Hockey Promotional Council of Odisha, along with B K Swain, Additional Secretary, DSYS, and Sailendra Jena, Joint Secretary, DSYS, who felicitated the medalists.

Shri Mohapatra expressed confidence in the athletes’ potential for even greater achievements at the upcoming junior nationals, based on their East Zone performances. He also conveyed his pleasure at hosting young athletes from ten states, hoping they had an enriching experience. The 39th National Junior Athletics Championships 2024 is set to take place at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium from October 25 to 29.

