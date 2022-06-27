East Zone Inter University Kho Kho (Women) Championship inaugurated at KIIT—DU

Bhubaneswar: The East Zone Inter University Kho Kho (Women) Championship 2021-22 from 27th – 29th June 2022 is being organized by KIIT – Deemed to be University under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi.

A total of 27 university teams are participating in the said championship which includes 5 university teams from Odisha (KIIT University, KISS University, Utkal University, Odisha University of Agriculture & Technology & Rama Devi Women’s University)

The championship was inaugurated today in the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium at KIIT premises by Shri. Pradyumna Mishra, Secretary, Odisha Kho Kho Association, Shri. G.E. Sridharan, Dronacharya Awardee, Arjuna Awardee & Current Coach of Indian Volleyball Team in presence of Dr. Gaganendu Dash, DG Sports, KIIT & KISS.

All the players & officials from different universities thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & MP Kandhamal for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Food, Transportation & Field of Play) for the championship.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & Member of Parliament Kandhamal conveyed his best wishes to all the players who are participating & wished everyone all the best for the championships.