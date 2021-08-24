East Coast Railway To Provide Free Training To 2500 Youths In 3 Years

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has launched Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana (Rail Skill Development Scheme) under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (Prime Minister’s Skill Development Scheme).

About, 2500 youths having minimum qualification as matriculation passed in age group 18 to 35 years will be given free training in three years in East Coast Railway.

The training will be imparted in welding, electrician and fitter trades at Diesel Loco Shed at Visakhapatnam, Electric loco Shed at Angul & Visakhapatnam and at Carriage Repair Workshop at Mancheswar with 20 slots at each location.

The training will consist of 100 hours in 3 weeks. Classes / Practical training will be imparted from 9.00a.m. to 04.00p.m. on Monday to Friday and from 09.00a.m. to 01.00p.m. on Saturdays. The application form for the said training is available on East Coast Railway website as well as at the respective training centre. Willing candidates may also follow and download the application in the link mentioned as follows – https://eastcoastrail.indianrailways.gov.in/ticker/1629100216984Training%20RKVY.pdf

Closing date for submission of application for Electrical Loco Sheds at Visakhapatnam & Angul is 31st August, 2021 and for Diesel Loco Shed at Visakhapatnam and Carriage Repair Workshop at Mancheswar is 3rd September, 2021.