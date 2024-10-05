To cater to the increased passenger demand during the festive season, Puja Special Trains have been planned to run towards different destinations of the country, which will run up to the last week of November 2024.

The initiative aims to accommodate more than 5.32 lakh additional passengers across its jurisdiction, ensuring convenient travel options for devotees and festival-goers.

27 pairs of Special Trains are running towards different destinations of the country from East Coast Railway jurisdiction. Additionally, 14 Special Trains will pass through ECoR jurisdiction, enhancing connectivity and easing the burden on regular train services during this high-demand period. In total, 1134 trips of these Special Trains will be operational over the course of the festive season.

Passengers are encouraged to stay updated on the schedule and availability of these special trains through various platforms like the National Train Enquiry System (NTES), East Coast Railway’s Social Media Platforms, and PRS Enquiry Counters at Railway Stations. These will provide real-time information to ensure a smooth and hassle-free travel experience.

East Coast Railway remains committed to providing convenient and efficient services for its passengers, especially during the festive season when travel demand is at its peak.

Special Trains are leaving from Bhubaneswar to Dhanbad and Yesvantpur; from Puri to Patna, Nizamuddin, Udhna (Surat), Kolkata, Gwalior, Santragachhi, Shalimar and Bhanjapur (Baripada); from Sambalpur to Erode; from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Tirupati, Chennai, Kollam, Shalimar and Araku. Apart from this, Brahmapur will go to Nanded, Secunderabad, and Surat; Srikakulam will go to Secunderabad and Tirupati; and from Cuttack to Hyderabad.

The Special Trains are departing from various major stations from ECoR jurisdiction, including:

Bhubaneswar to Dhanbad (Jharkhand) and Yesvantpur (Bengaluru),

Puri to Patna, Nizamuddin, Udhna (Surat), Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh), Kolkata, Santragachhi & Shalimar (West Bengal) and Bhanjapur (Baripada),

Sambalpur to Erode (Kerala),

Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Tirupati, Chennai, Kollam (Kerala), Shalimar and Araku,

Brahmapur to Nanded (Maharastra), Secunderabad and Surat (Gujarat),

Srikakulam to Secunderabad and Tirupati,

Cuttack to Hyderabad.

These Special Trains will provide additional convenience to passengers traveling to popular destinations during Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja, ensuring that everyone reaches their destination safely and on time.

