Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) today observed Swachhata Diwas with a series of activities dedicated to promoting cleanliness and honouring the vision of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. The event, which is part of the ongoing Swachhata Pakhwada program, was graced by Shri Parmeshwar Funkwal, General Manager of ECoR, as the Chief Guest.

The observance began with Shri Funkwal offering a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi Ji, recognizing his enduring legacy of cleanliness and self-reliance. Addressing the gathering, Shri Funkwal urged everyone to embody Gandhi’s message: “Be the change you wish to see in the world.” He emphasized that keeping our environment and surroundings clean is not just a duty but a way to contribute to the larger vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

He highlighted the critical role that Indian Railways plays in upholding the spirit of Swachhata (cleanliness) across the nation. The Railways, through consistent efforts, have made significant strides in maintaining cleanliness at stations, on trains, platforms and circulating areas. ECoR has been at the forefront of this initiative, ensuring a cleaner and more hygienic environment for passengers and staff alike.

The Swachhata Pakhwada program has been instrumental in raising awareness about cleanliness. It attracts widespread participation from railway employees, passengers, and the general public, spreading the message of a cleaner India. Shri Funkwal also highlighted the importance of involving communities in the cleanliness drive, reinforcing that every small effort contributes towards fulfilling the dream of a prosperous and developed nation—Bikshit Bharat.

The event also reflected Gandhiji’s teachings on Swachhata, underlining his belief that cleanliness is an essential foundation for progress. East Coast Railway remains committed to continuing its efforts towards maintaining a clean and green railway ecosystem, ensuring that it plays a pivotal role in achieving the national goal of cleanliness and development.

To mark the occasion, patriotic songs were performed by the Railway employees and a street play was performed by the kids of Railway employees to aware the public and employees on Swachhata Pakhwada and the vision of Mahatma Gandhi.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related