East Coast Railway Observes International Day Of Yoga-2021

Bhubaneswar: The International Day of Yoga has been observed by the East Coast Railway (ECoR) as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of AYUSH.

With the motto “Be With Yoga Be At Home”, ECoR observed International Day of Yoga as per the standard protocols. Staff and officers of East Coast Railway were encouraged to perform Yoga from their home for improving health, boosting immunity, relieving stress and improving sense of overall well being.

To avoid mass gathering, staff and officers were advised to perform Yoga at their homes with their family members. ECoR General Manager Vidya Bhushan instructed all officials to celebrate Yoga as per the protocols at their home.

Additional General Manager Sudhir Kumar and other Principal Heads of Departments of ECoR performed Yoga from their residence. Other Railway officials also observed IDY-2021 from their home with family members following COVID-19 protocols.

International Day of Yoga was observed across the territory of ECoR. All the Divisions of ECoR, i.e., Khurda Road, Sambalpur and Waltair also observed International Day of Yoga. Employees and officials of other Railway establishments like Mancheswar Carriage Repair Workshop, Coaching Depots, and different branch offices also observed the IDY 2021 at their home.

ECoR GM Vidya Bhushan informed that Yoga is one of the best ways to keep one fit, physically and mentally and also appealed officials to practice Yoga regularly for better health as this can also become an important weapon in the fight against COVID-19. Different Asanas of Yoga have been performed by the Officers and staff. Display of Yoga Asanas through digital screen at Stations have been organised.

A Webinar was also organised on Yoga, where benefits and significance of Yoga in these Pandemic times, were discussed.