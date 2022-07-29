East Coast Railway Observes 67th Annual Award Function

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) observed the 67th Annual Award ceremony at Railway Auditorium, Bhubaneswar, on Friday. Sharad Kumar Srivastava, General Manager (I/C), East Coast Railway was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Addressing the Railwaymen, General Manager complimented employees for their determination and devotion to their duties with a progressive attitude and their valuable contribution. General Manager appealed to the Railwaymen to continue their efforts and make ECoR the best zone again in Indian Railways. Srivastav felicitated about 285 Railway employees for their outstanding performance in presence of Smt. Anupama Srivastava, President, East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (ECoRWWO).

Merit awards and Shields were handed over to various officers & staff for outstanding performance. Waltair Division received the Overall Efficiency Shield for overall performance in different fields. Balangir Station received the Best Major Clean Station Shield and Harichandanpur Station received the Best minor Clean Station Shield. Various group awards and individual awards were handed over to various meritorious employees and departmental units.

Waltair Division bagged Best Stores Depot, Coaching Depot, Commercial, Electrical Non-Traction Energy Management, Operating, Rajbhasa, Safety, Security, Sports, and Wagon Maintenance Shields. Khurda Road Division bagged Civil Engineering, Electrical Traction, Finance, Signal & telecom Shields. Similarly, Sambalpur Division bagged Environment & Housekeeping Management and Survey & Construction and Legal Efficiency Shields. Mechanical and Scrap Disposal Shields taken jointly by Khurda Road & Waltair Division. Personnel Shield jointly taken by Khurda Road & Sambalpur Railway Division.

Earlier, Sanjay Kumar Mahapatra, Sr. Dy. General Manager welcomed the Guests and spoke on the importance of this Function. Ashoka Kumar Mishra, Dy. General Manager offered vote of thanks on this occasion.