East Coast Railway Observed 75th Independence Day

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway observed the 75th Independence Day at Railway Stadium, Bhubaneswar where Mr. Vidya Bhushan, General Manager hoisted the National Flag and exchanged salute in the parade organised by Railway Protection Force (RPF) following appropriate Covid protocols.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vidya Bhushan highlighted the performance of ECoR and collective efforts by the Railway Employees along with Passenger Amenities, Safety & Security, Expansion of Railway Network, Digital Initiatives and Human Resource, carrying essential commodities during the pandemic time. Mr. Sudhir Kumar, Addl. General Manager; all Principal Heads of the Departments, senior officers, staff were present on the occasion.

Highlighting the performance of East Coast Railway, Mr. Vidya Bhushan congratulated the Railway Employees for their dedication and untiring efforts for spectacular performance in last financial year. General Manager informed that ECoR is the first Zonal Railway to carry Oxygen Special Train from Visakhapatnam to save for life of patients. Later, transportation of Liquid Medical Oxygen became a regular feature.

This Railway has carried more freight than the corresponding period of last financial year and has exceeded the target set for loading fixed by Railway Board. General Manager also said that, electrification work has been completed all over in ECoR jurisdiction. During the Covid-19 Pandemic, ECoR challenged this invisible enemy head-on, added Mr. Bhushan.

Mr. Vidya Bhushan also said that, ECoR has achieved highest loading upto July in 2021-22. During the time, this Railway has loaded 18MT more freight compared to the same period last year. ECoR ran freight trains intensively to move medicines, food grains, essential commodities and parcel in addition to our core business of moving bulk commodities like ores, coal, steel etc.

General Manager also praised the efforts of loco pilots, station masters, guards, TTEs, RPF personnel and other categories of staff for their dedicated service who are involved in train running, during the pandemic. Mr. Vidya Bhushan praised the determination and courage of Railway doctors, nurses, paramedics, healthcare workers, RPF personnel, staff engaged in train operations, support departments and everyone else who have risked their own health and well-being to serve society and the country in the face of the Covid infection.