East Coast Railway Loads Highest Ever 66 Rakes of Coal From Talcher

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway has carried 66 rakes of coal (65 rakes of raw and 1 rake of washed coal) from Talcher Loading points to various States of the country which is the highest ever loading in a single day from a single station.

The initiative has been taken to manage power crisis in different power plants of the country and to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

On last Sunday, East Coast Railway has loaded 2.6 lakh tonne of coal towards Delhi, Punjab, UP Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh from Talcher loading points.

Altogether, East Coast Railway has loaded 181 rakes of freight on last Sunday; that includes 107 rakes of coal, 31 rakes of minerals and ores, 14 rakes of Iron & Steel, 08 rakes of container and 21 rakes of other freight carried from its jurisdiction.

East Coast Railway General Manager Mr. Vidya Bhushan congratulated all its employees involved in the remarkable loading on last Sunday and urged to continue their efforts for the betterment of the country.