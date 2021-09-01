East Coast Railway Loads 94.26 MT Freight Between April-August

Bhubaneswar: During the period from 1st April to 31st August, 2021; East Coast Railway has loaded 94.26MT of freight as against 72.32MT carried in the corresponding period of last fiscal. With this, it has loaded 21.9MT incremental cargo during the first five months of the current financial year. This has also surpassed the loading target fixed by Railway Board which is 89.16MT from April to August.

This could be possible due to outstanding performance of all the three Divisions of East Coast Railway, i.e. Khurda Road, Waltair and Sambalpur. During the period, ECoR has utilised 2160 wagons per day in 2021-22 financial year as against 9296 wagons utilised up to August last in 2020-21 fiscal by registering a growth of 30 percent.

Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway tops in freight loading for August 2021 and also in cumulative freight loading till 31st August of 2021-22, i.e from 1st April to 31st August. During the period, Khurda Road has loaded 63.06MT of freight which is the highest loading Division of Indian Railways. In August, 2021 only, Khurda Road Division has carried 13.12MT of freight, that also the highest in Indian Railways.

During the period, Khurda Road Division recorded its best ever loading at Talcher by loading 53.3 rakes (1655 waogons) per day surpassing previous best of July, 2021 by loading 51.4 rakes (1594 waogons) per day .

During the month of Aug’21 only, Indian Railways has loaded 110.55 MT of freight which is highest ever in any month of August. The previous best loading was done in August, 2018 by loading 99.6 MT of freight. Since last 12 months, i.e. from Sep’2020 to Aug’21, Indian Railways consistently loading freight in a better volume.