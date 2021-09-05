East Coast Railway allows passengers to travel on Unreserved Tickets in some limited trains

Bhubaneswar: For the convenience of the passengers, Ministry of Railways has allowed booking of Unreserved Tickets (UTS) for travelling in some limited trains. In view of this, East Coast Railway has allowed train journey for passenger through UTS tickets.

Now, UTS tickets are available in 08428/08427 Puri-Angul-Puri Special and 08456/08455 Khurda Road-Kendujhargarh- Khurda Road Special trains in Khurda Road Divisions.

Apart from this, 08521/08522 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam-Gunupur Special, 08527/08528 Raipur-Visakhapatnam-Raipur Special, 08263/08264 Titilagarh-Bilaspur-Titilagarh Special and 07265/07266 Kakinada-Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Special trains have also been allowed for travelling through UTS Tickets.

These apart, UTS Tickets will also be provided for train journey in Khurda Road-Puri-Khurda Road Passenger Special and Kharagpur-Bhadrak-Kharagpur Specials since its resumption, shortly.

As per the SOP, fully waiting list tickets are not being permitted to travel by train and enter into the Stations. Unreserved Tickets (UTS) are now being permitted on the above limited trains only on which such unreserved journey has been permitted.

East Coast Railway appeals passengers to follow Covid19 appropriate behaviour during train journey and at the Stations.