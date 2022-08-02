East Coast Railway All Set to Resume Its Express Trains

Bhubaneswar: For the convenience and demand from passengers & general public for restoration of trains which were cancelled since the Covid19 Lockdown/Shutdown; East Coast Railway has decided to restore the services of another four pairs of Express Trains originating from its jurisdiction as mentioned below.

Except Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad-Bhubaneswar Garib Rath Express, all the originating trains from East Coast Railway jurisdiction have been resumed. Efforts are going on to run Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad Garib Rath at the earliest.

22890/22889 Puri-Digha-Puri Express from Puri will leave at 2105hrs on Saturdays w.e.f. 06.08.2022 & from Digha at 1725hrs on Sundays w.e.f. 07.08.2022.

22810/22809 Visakhapatnam-Paradeep-Visakhapatnam Express from Visakhapatnam will leave at 2345hrs on Sundays w.e.f. 07.08.2022 & from Paradeep at 2225hrs on Mondays w.e.f. 08.08.2022.

18530/18529 Visakhapatnam-Durg-Visakhapatnam Express from Visakhapatnam will leave at 1655hrs w.e.f. 13.08.2022 & from Durg at 1830hrs w.e.f. 14.08.2022.

12278/12277 Puri-Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express from Puri will leave at 0545hrs & from Howrah at 1415hrs w.e.f. 02.10.2022.

Cuttack-Gunupur-Cuttack Train will run as Passenger Special with Revised Train Number:

For the convenience of passengers it has also been decided to run Cuttack-Gunupur-Cuttack Express as Passenger Special. As a result, Train Number 18443/18444 Cuttack-Gunupur-Cuttack Express has been revised to run as 08421/08422 Cuttack-Gunupur-Cuttack Passenger Special w.e.f. 05.08.2022 from Cuttack and w.e.f. 06.08.2022 from Gunupur.

08421 Cuttack-Gunupur Passenger Special from Cuttack will leave at 1730hrs (05.30p.m.) towards Gunupur. In the return direction, 08422 Gunupur-Cuttack Passenger Special from Gunupur will leave at 0245hrs (02.45a.m.) towards Cuttack.

AC-3 Tier in Rourkela-Bhubaneswar Inter City & Ispat Express:

For the convenience of passengers it has been decided to provide facility of AC-3 Tier in

22839/22840 Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Inter City Express from both the directions w.e.f. 15th August, 2022 will be augmented with one AC-3 Tier

12871/12872 Howrah-Titilagarh-Howrah Ispat Express from Howrah w.e.f. 15.08.2022 & from Titilagarh w.e.f. 16.08.2022 will be augmented with one AC-3 Tier

22861/22862 Howrah-Kantabanji-Howrah Ispat Express from Howrah w.e.f. 16.08.2022 & from Kantabanji w.e.f. 17.08.2022 will be augmented with one AC-3 Tier

Visakhapatnam-Kollam & Visakhapatnam-Tata Express will run with LHB Coaches:

18567/18568 Visakhapatnam-Kollam-Visakhapatnam Express from Visakhapatnam w.e.f. 11.08.2022 & from Kollam w.e.f. 12.08.2022 will run with modern LHB Coaches.

20816/20815 Visakhapatnam-Tata-Visakhapatnam Express from Visakhapatnam w.e.f. 14.08.2022 & from Tata w.e.f. 15.08.2022 will run with modern LHB Coaches.