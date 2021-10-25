East Coast Railway Adopts Unified SoR For Civil Works

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has adopted Unified Standard Schedule of Rates (USSoR) for execution of Civil Engineering Works like Bridge Work, Work formation and Permanent Way Works.

This process will be quite useful to all Railway Civil Engineers, not only for construction, maintenance, formation of works, Bridge Works and Permanent Way Works for better standard but also for effecting economy, durability, quality, better aesthetics and Safety. Basic input cost of labor and materials have been included.

East Coast Railway is ready to adopt the first Unified Standard Schedule of Rates-2019 over its jurisdiction. This process was also demanded by the Civil Engineers of Railways. Railway Board has also advised to all Zonal Railways, Railway Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and Production Units for preparation of their Unified Standard Schedule of Rates on the above for the execution of works.

ECoR General Manager Vidya Bhusan, unveiled the USSOR 2019, in the presence of Additional General Manager, Sh Sudhir Kumar, Principal Chief Engineer, and other Principal Heads of Departments.