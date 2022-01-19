Ease Your Sore Feet With These Easy Home Remedies 

New Delhi: There are several different ways to ease the pain associated with sore feet. Here is a list of simple home remedies that may help in reducing the severity of foot pain.

Apply ice

A cool pack or homemade ice pack can help relieve foot pain. This option could be particularly useful for people with pain in the joints of their feet due to trauma, infection, inflammation, arthritis, bursitis, or gout.

A Nice Long Soak

Nothing soothes the aches and itches of the day away like a nice long soak. This is especially true for your abused feet. You can choose to go for a hot and cold soak – where alternately soak your feet in hot and cold water every 5 minutes – or soak your feet in warm water with Epsom salts and a few drops of lavender, rosemary, and eucalyptus essential oils to soothe your body from the tips of your feet to the cockles of your heart.

Massage Your Aches Away

Treat your feet with a nice massage with a rolling pin or a tennis ball. All you have to do is roll your bare feet over the ball/pin for several minutes. Alternatively, you can massage the soreness out yourself with some warm olive oil to help you out.

Stretch the calves

Tight muscles in the calves can contribute to sore feet. Stretching them may help relieve the pain and discomfort.