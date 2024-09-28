California: This autumn, Earth is about to get a second moon—a tiny asteroid named 2024 PT5—that will orbit the planet for about two months between September 29 and November 25 before escaping gravity.

According to Research Notes of the American Astronomical Society, 2024 PT5 will be Earth’s temporary ‘mini-moon’.

The host of the Awesome Astronomy podcast, Astronomer Dr Jennifer Millard, told BBC’s Today programme, as quoted by CNBCTV18, “Professional telescopes will be able to pick it up. So, you’ll be able to look out for lots of wonderful pictures online of this little dot moving past the stars at great speed.”

According to the researchers involved in the study, if an asteroid like this is moving at a relatively slow speed of around 2,200mph (3,540km/h), Earth’s gravitational field can exert a strong influence, enough to trap it temporarily.

Which is exactly what’s about to happen this weekend and small asteroid will spend about two months orbiting Earth.

However, it wouldn’t be possible to see the mini-moon with naked eyes as it consists of a small dull rock. To catch a glimpse, one needs the help of professional equipment as binoculars or a home telescope won’t be able to spot it properly.