Earthquake Strikes China’s Southwestern Sichuan Province

Beijing: An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck the west of China’s Sichuan province, the China Earthquake Networks Centre said. No casualties have been reported so far.

The epicentre was located at the town of Luding at a depth of 16 kilometers, the centre said, about 180 km (111 miles) southwest of Sichuan’s capital Chengdu.

Minutes later, a second quake with a magnitude of 4.2 struck the city of Yaan near Luding, according to the centre.