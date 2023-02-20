Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.3
Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.3 Strikes Turkiye-Syria Border Region: Report

By Pragativadi News Service
An earthquake, with a magnitude 6.3 at a depth of two km (1.2 miles), struck the Turkey-Syria border region on Monday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), news agency Reuters reported.

 

The report came only hours after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised Turkey that Washington will assist “for as long as it takes” following two weeks of catastrophic, fatal earthquakes in the same region.

